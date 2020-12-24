Covid patient leaves hospital after 44 days in time to spend Christmas with his 7 kids

A 43-year-old Covid patient has finally been discharged from hospital after 44 days in time to spend Christmas with his seven children.

Orlando, who was admitted to Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid a month and a half ago and spent 33 days in ICU, has managed to overcome the virus in time to celebrate Christmas with his children aged between three-months-old and 12.

-- Advertisement --



According to the hospital, Orlando was hospitalised on October 27 due to severe respiratory failure secondary to bilateral pneumonia caused by SARS-COV-2. Two days later he was transferred to ICU due to a life-threatening “serious deterioration” in his condition.

While in ICU, staff at the hospital arranged for audio calls home so that his wife and kids could send voice messages, and as he gained consciousness he was able to communicate back, though through signs due to the effects of a tracheostomy.

Finally, Orlando was fit enough to go home where he is continuing his recovery surrounded by his family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid patient leaves hospital after 44 days to spend Christmas with his 7 kids”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.