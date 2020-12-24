COVID Patient Beats Room Mate Aged 82 To Death With Oxygen Tank in a hospital in California



It has been reported that an 82-year-old patient in a Covid-19 ward in the Antelope Valley Hospital in California, was beaten to death on December 17, by a fellow patient, with an oxygen tank.

-- Advertisement --



Apparently, the two men were sharing the ward and did not know one another, and police say they still have no motive for the attack on the man, who died the next day from the injuries he sustained.

The assailant has been arrested and charged with murder, but no names or further information is being released, as there is an ongoing murder investigation underway at the hospital.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Patient Beats Room Mate Aged 82 To Death With Oxygen Tank”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.