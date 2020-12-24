THE Community of Madrid experiences a rise in Jewish hate crimes in 2020 with one user of Twitter sharing the aftermath of a Jewish cemetery being defaced.

José de Isasa shared images of the main Jewish cemetery in Spain, in Hoyo de Manzanares, donned with anti-semitic graffiti and the desecration of graves.

Así amaneció el principal cementerio judio de nuestro país, en Hoyo de Manzanares. @Ayto_Hoyo @ComunidadMadrid @IdiazAyuso esto es intolerable pic.twitter.com/hO5cpoEaSF

— José de Isasa 🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@joseisasa) December 24, 2020

He commented on the vandalism saying: “Let’s not be mistaken. The blame for this lies with the lack of adequate education in freedom and diversity, in respect for the different; with our common history well explained, with the importance of Sepharad in the world.”

The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, spoke about the images and the “totalitarianism”, saying: “They are fought with the law, better education and a desire to live together. My solidarity with the Jewish community. The West is the fruit of Greece, Rome, and a Jewish child born in Bethlehem.”

El antisemitismo y la profanación de tumbas llevan siempre la marca del totalitarismo. Se combaten con la ley, una mejor educación y afán de convivencia. Mi solidaridad con la comunidad judía. Occidente es el fruto de Grecia, Roma, y de un niño judío que nació en Belén. https://t.co/v7cUNfJNwP — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) December 24, 2020

Speaking of the intolerable behaviour of people in 2020, many commented on social media that “We must all strive to educate in diversity and respect. Madrid is and must be an example of coexistence.”

