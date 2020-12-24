CHRISTMAS Heartbreak For Bodybuilder As His Sex Doll Wife Breaks and he is left all alone

Yuri Tolochko, a Kazakhstani bodybuilder who wed his sex doll, Margo, a few months ago, has revealed to The Daily Star that he is heartbroken after his new wife has ‘broken’ with their first Christmas together as a married couple coming up.

-- Advertisement --



Now Yuri is hoping her parts can be mended in time to have Margo back in working order for Christmas, saying, “She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She’s in another city. When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us”.

Yuri met Margo at a nightclub, fell in love, and they got married in November, with a lavish ceremony in front of guests, and settled down into happily married life, and as January 7 is Christmas Day in Kazakhstan, Yuri said he, “Might stay at home with Margo and order steaks and sushi, or have some fun with friends”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas Heartbreak For Bodybuilder As His Sex Doll Wife Breaks”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.