China WILL suspend all direct flights to and from the UK indefinitely over fears of a new strain of COVID-19 spreading across Britain.

It was only a matter of time, but finally according to a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, on Thursday, December 24, China has become the latest country to cancel flights with the United Kingdom.

“After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from other countries and suspend flights to and from UK,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

“Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact … China has suspended flights between China and the UK after full assessment.”

“China will closely monitor relevant developments and dynamically adjust control measures depending on the situation,” Wang said.

As fears rose over the new virus strain, Ireland, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium halted UK flights earlier this week.

China has largely curbed the spread of Covid-19 within its borders, after banning foreign arrivals from a number of countries including Britain, Belgium, India and the Philippines last month, however, authorities remain highly vigilant about the threat of “imported” virus cases.

According to aviation data provider Variflight, including one each by Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines, there are currently eight weekly flights between mainland China and the United Kingdom, with British Airways operating two flights a week from London to Shanghai.