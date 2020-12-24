Channel 4 to Broadcast “Deep Fake” Queen Speech

CHANNEL 4 is scheduled to broadcast an alternative Queen’s speech this Christmas using “deep fake” technology to highlight fake news.

While Her Majesty is giving her real address to the nation on the BBC and ITV, on Channel 4 her speech will be completely voiced by actress Debra Stephanson. Innovative technology will create realistic lip-syncing to the scripted message, which will touch of controversial topics.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the planned broadcast, which will reportedly mention Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the UK as well as Prince Andrew’s scandal surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The BBC’s Royal Correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, managed to view the speech and was not impressed, saying “there have been countless imitations of the Queen. This isn’t a particularly good one”.

Channel 4 says that the video is intended as a “stark warning” about fake news and disinformation in a digital age. Deep fake technology is rapidly developing, with increasing levels of realism that experts say could usher in a dark new age of media distrust and misinformation.

Nina Schick, a researcher and author, warned that while the deep fakes “offers tremendous commercial and creative opportunities, transforming entire industries from entertainment to communication, it is also a technology that will be weaponised.”