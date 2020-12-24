CELTIC Gold Coins Worth £800,000 Are Britain’s Biggest Ever Find, discovered by a birdwatcher



A recently uncovered treasure trove of 2,000-year-old Celtic gold coins, valued at around £800,000, is the largest-ever found in Britain.

The 1,300 coins, dating back to 30 or 40AD, are valued at about £650 each and were unearthed by a birdwatcher who was in a field in East England, watching a buzzard, when he spotted something glinting in the soil. He picked it up, cleaned the soil off and it was, unknown to him, a gold ‘stater’ coin,

The unnamed man told Treasure Hunter, how, after finding one coin, he spotted another one a few feet away, so he went home to get his metal-detector, and after a short time, uncovered an old urn, “Gently lifting it, a cascade of coins fell out, a vision which will remain with me for the rest of my life”.

It is believed that during 1AD, the Celtic warrior Queen Boudicca, while at war with the Roman occupiers, could have hidden the urn full of coins in the field, and now a coroner has to decide if the finder can keep the treasure, or if it must go to a museum for a fixed price.

