AN INDIAN court has jailed a Catholic priest and a nun who murdered a convent sister in 1992 when she discovered them engaged in illicit sexual activity.

-- Advertisement --



The case has been the subject of controversy and media interest in India since the crime occurred almost three decades ago. On Tuesday, Father Thomas Kotoor and Sister Sephy were jailed for killing a fellow convent member and disposing of her body.

Sister Abhaya, a 21-year old nun, had woken in the early hours of the morning in the St Pius X convent in the southern Indian city of Kottayam. She walked to the kitchen to fetch water, where she discovered Kottoor and sister Sephy engaged in a compromising sexual act.

Fearing she would inform on them, the priest and nun killed Abhaya and disposed of her body. When police discovered it at the bottom of a well, they originally believed the young nun had taken her own life.

However, in 1993 detectives took over the case and began pursuing a murder inquiry. In 2008 another priest suspected of the crime was acquitted. Although Sister Sephy has not commented on the trial or her conviction, Father Kotoor has protested his innocence publicly. He told local media reporters at the court that “I have done no wrong, God is with me”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Catholic Priest and Nun Jailed for Convent Murder”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.