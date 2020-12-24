CARABAO CUP 2020/2021 Semi-Finals Draw is made

The draw for the Carabao Cup 2020/2021 semi-finals has thrown the two Manchester teams against each other, with the other semi-final being an all-London affair.

Man United came away from Goodison Park tonight (Wednesday), with a hard-earned 0-2 win, against Everton, while Tottenham ran out 1-3 winners against Stoke City.

Last night, (Tuesday), Man City defeated Arsenal 1-4 at The Emirates, and the shock of the quarter-finals came as Championship club, Brentford, beat Newcastle United 1-0.

Man City have won the trophy three times out of the last four seasons, so United will be looking to put an end to City’s Cup run.

This semi-final appearance for Tottenham puts them only two matches away from possibly winning some silverware for the first time in 12 years, while Brentford will be playing in their first major semi-final in their 131 year history.

The full draw is:

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Brentford

The semi-final dates are yet to be confirmed after the Carabao Cup Final was yesterday put back to April 25, 2021.

