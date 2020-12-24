Cáceres Provincial Council President, Charo Cordero, loses cancer battle

CHARO Cordero, president of the Cáceres Provincial Council, sadly loses her battle with cancer and has passed away on Thursday, December 24, aged 54.

Cordero was mayor of Romangordo, a town in the Campo Arañuelo region of 260 inhabitants since 2003 and became the second woman president of the Cáceres Provincial Council in 2015, a responsibility that she revalidated after the local elections in May 2019.

In October of that same year, however, she had to delegate the presidency to the first vice president due to her cancer diagnosis. She rejoined in February 2020, but in September she returned the acting presidency to Carlos Carlos Rodríguez.

Due to the situation of the pandemic, funerals will be held in strict privacy and following the established sanitary measures. “When the situation allows it, the tribute to the president of the Cáceres Provincial Council [which she] deserves will be paid,” says the provincial institution in its statement.

President Pedro Sánchez tweeted: “My hugs and all the affection for the family, friends and colleagues of Charo, president of the Cáceres Provincial Council, who has left us today. Her memory, work and commitment to socialist values will always accompany us. Goodbye, partner”

Mi abrazo y todo el cariño para la familia, amigos y compañeros de Charo, presidenta de la Diputación de Cáceres, que hoy nos ha dejado. Su recuerdo, trabajo y compromiso con los valores socialistas nos acompañarán siempre. Hasta siempre, compañera🌹. https://t.co/LIKxM4U5Qj — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 24, 2020

