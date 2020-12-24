BROADWAY Actress And Singer Rebecca Luker Dies Aged 59, after battling Lou Gehrig’s disease

Rebecca Luker, the Broadway actress, singer, and three-time Tony Award nominee, has died aged 59, confirmed on Wednesday, December 23, by Sarah Fargo, her agent, after a 12-month battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Luker got her first big Broadway break in 1988, in The Phantom Of The Opera, playing ‘Christine’, then in1994 she starred as Magnolia, in a remake of Showboat, followed in 1997, by the part of Adriana in The Boys From Syracuse, about which she once told The New York Times, “For the first time in my life, I got to do a bit. Learning to turn to the audience, learning to hold for laughs, I ate it up with a spoon.”

Another huge role followed, when in 1998, Rebecca landed the part of Maria, in The Sound of Music, before going on to play Marian, in The Music Man, in 2000.

A Tony nomination for best-featured actress in a musical, came for Luker’s role in 2006, as Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins, with her final stage role, in an illustrious career, being in a Kennedy Center production in 2019, of Footloose, in which she played a minister’s wife.

