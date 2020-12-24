Brit Jihadi Who Beheaded US Journalist to be Freed from Prison

PAKISTAN has ruled it will release a London-born jihadist from prison who was convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, originally from Wanstead in East London, was convicted in 2003 for the savage abduction and murder of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Daniel Pearl in Karachi, Pakistan.

The jihadi, who studied at the prestigious London School of Economics, was one of four radical terrorists who abducted and murdered the American journalist in 2002. A grisly videotape of his decapitation was sent to Pakistan’s US Consulate a month after Pearl’s disappearance.

Originally sentenced to death by hanging, Ahmed has been in prison in Pakistan ever since his arrest. However, he will now be freed, alongside his accomplices, as the country’s top court has ruled there is “no valid reason for depriving them of their freedom”.

Daniel Pearl was a seasoned journalist, working as the WSJ’s South Asia bureau chief in Mumbai, India. At the time of his abduction, he was investigating radical Islamic groups in Pakistan including Al Qaeda.

The plight of Daniel Pearl, and his widow, was adapted into A Mighty Heart in 2007 starring Angelina Jolie.

