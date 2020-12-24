TERESA LEAVER runs the boutique in El Oceano hotel on the Mijas Coast but with the hotel closed due to the pandemic, she has been involved in very needed charity work alongside great friend Janet Jones.

Her latest efforts have raised €11,140 to be shared between two children’s charities, Amusivig and Inserta Andalucia through a zoom party hosted by popular singer Arran Harding in the UK and a Christmas lunch at the Safari Restaurant in CLC World Mijas hosted by talented singer Laura Carter with appearances by Peet Rothwell and cellist Alessia.

All of her hard work has raised this money which will be used to help poor and under privileged children, some suffering from physical disabilities or learning difficulties whilst others have been the victims of domestic abuse.

