Boston “Superspreader” Event Linked to 300k US Covid Cases

RESEARCHERS believe that a “superspreader” conference held in Boston by a pharmaceutical company may have led to 300 thousand US Covid cases.

In February, over 175 executives travelled from across the US and overseas to the Boston conference of pharma-giant Biogen. The two-day event was originally linked to 99 coronavirus cases, though recent research has suggested that around 300 thousand US infections can be traced back to the conference.

Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital and other institutions took samples from 28 conference attendees, revealing that they had a unique strain of the virus that had previously not been seen in the US but had been recorded in Europe.

They now believe that the “superspreader” event is responsible for about 2% of America’s total coronavirus infections. Biogen, which is one of the world’s largest biomedicine companies, came under fire for hosting the conference while other businesses undertook Covid precautions.

In a statement, the company said: “We hope that information gleaned from this data will help continue to drive a better understanding of the transmission of this virus and efforts to address it.”

