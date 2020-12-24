Boat Trip in Prague Ends in Tragic Death of ‘Perfect Son’

BOAT TRIP in Prague ends in death of ‘perfect son’ during family holiday.

Steven Roberts, aged 19, from Bolton had just finished his A-Levels at Thornleigh Salesian College. Steven had wanted to go on to University and study criminology.

The family holiday ended in tragedy after Steven fell overboard during a boat trip in the Czech Republic in June 2019. The inquest held at Bolton Coroners’ Court heard how the family had been on a double story boat on June 23.

Before the fall Steven had been talking to a member of his family on the boat’s upper level and had been leaning on the railings. After being left alone for a few moments a splash was heard but no one actually saw Steven fall. Steven’s body was found in the Vltava River on June 24 during a search carried out by the Czech police.

Steven was described as a ‘perfect son’ and his death is a tragic loss to the family. The corona said the death was a tragic accident and recorded the death as accidental.

