BABY gorilla born at Bristol Zoo Gardens

Keepers at Bristol Zoo Gardens got an early Christmas present on December 22 when they arrived to work to find one of their critically endangered western lowland gorillas cuddling a newborn baby. Mum Touni had given birth naturally in the early hours of the morning while dad Jock kept watch over her.

Nigel Simpson, head of animal collections at Bristol Zoological Society, said: “It is simply wonderful to see a new-born gorilla, they are so charismatic and such an iconic species.

“Touni is an excellent mother and she is taking very good care of her baby.

“All the early signs are positive and the baby looks to be strong and healthy. We will be keeping a very close eye on both mother and baby as these early hours and days are so important.

“This is also great news for Bristol Zoological Society, which operates both Bristol Zoo Gardens and Wild Place Project, as we are part of an internationally important breeding and conservation programme.”

