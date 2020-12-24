Alicante Hotels Plead For Later Curfew On New Year’s Eve

ALICANTE hotels plead with the government for a later curfew on New Year’s Eve

Following an unprecedented number of dinner cancellations over the festive period, but especially on New Year’s Eve, the president of the Provincial Association of Alicante Hotels (APHA), Victoria Puche has appealed to the government to move the curfew on December 31 to 1am.

Puche told Today Alicante that the association is negotiating with Turisme de la Generalitat the possibility of extending the time limit on New Year’s Eve.

The APHA is arguing that, just by lengthening the curfew for half an hour or an hour, the sector could avoid the avalanche of cancellations that are currently taking place.

