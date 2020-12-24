Alicante Hospitals Fill Up With ‘Fake’ Covid patients

ALICANTE hospitals fill with ‘fake’ Covid patients wanting free PCR tests

Emergency rooms in Alicante hospitals have reported a worrying trend in patients turning up and describing Covid symptoms in order to avail of a free PCT test before the Christmas holidays. Health workers told Informacion that because they offer coronavirus testing with results the same day, a staggering number of people are taking advantage so that they can spend the festive season with loved ones worry-free.

One health source said that those presenting with ‘false’ symptoms are easy enough to spot, as they admit “I have to have dinner with my grandfather (or mother-in-law, father, and so on) and I’m worried.”

The big issue facing hospitals, of course, is that these ‘fake’ cases are causing a backlog and longer waiting lists for patients who really do require the test, and even more importantly, rapid treatment for the virus.

“Those who dedicate themselves to this profession cannot understand that things like this happen, and selfish citizens only think of themselves and take advantage of the system,” one healthcare worker said. “They get a free test, which is all they want, but they put themselves at risk of contagion by not spending a euro or two.”

