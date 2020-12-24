Alicante City Council has launched a food drive for homeless animals

The City Council launched the campaign to collect food and essential products for animals as a result of the decrease in resources that are registering the protectors, shelters and non-profit associations in charge of providing help to homeless animals due to restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic.

The campaign aims to collect food and basic necessities, such as antiparasitic pipettes, blankets, necklaces and other accessories that facilitate the daily work of the volunteers and the stay of the animals in the shelters, animal rescue centres and associations that work to improve the conditions life of pets.

Ultimately, the initiative seeks to promote the welfare of animals and promote their adoption.