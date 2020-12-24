Aena to Launch COVID testing at Spanish Airports

AENA are set to launch COVID testing at 15 airports that have the highest throughput of travellers. They intend to create dedicated spaces for the tests to be carried out and private companies will be able to bid to run them.

The companies will run and staff the testing areas, but will have to pay rent to Aena. It is expected that the lowest price point on the tests could win the six-month contract.

The airports where testing areas are planned are Alicante-Elche, Barcelona-El Prat, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Madrid-Barajas, Bilbao, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, César Manrique-Lanzarote Menorca, Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Seville, and La Palma.

