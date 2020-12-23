YOUNG fitness fan talks of long COVID symptoms after months of illness.

Geraint Jones, aged 30, caught COIVD-19 in April and expected to recover quickly as he was fit, young, and regularly hit the gym. But after many months he is plagued with heart palpitations, ringing in one ear that never stops and stomach problems.

-- Advertisement --



The pharmacist, works on a COVID-19 wards at the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. He first became ill early in April and quickly became so ill he was “horizontal” for several days, he also developed the COVID cough.

After testing positive on April 13 he returned to work on April 20 as the young fitness fan didn’t want to let his colleagues down. It was only 11 weeks later that the long COVID symptoms started to appear.

Geraint said, “It initially started off as a really intense stomach pain, very central and just below my rib cage. It literally doubled me over in pain,

“I was pacing around the offices in work just trying to get rid of this pain. And then about a week later I just had this constant stomach grumble, like a vibration in my stomach.

“From then I had about 14-15 weeks, if not longer, seven to eight hours a day constantly on the toilet.”

Geraint is still suffering from palpitations and nerve damage and wanted to warn others to stay safe as the COVID-19 battle is a difficult one, even for fit, young individuals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young Fitness Fan Talks of Long COVID Symptoms”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.