WOMAN shot dead in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca linked to criminal drug gangs

A 26-year-old woman from Murcia was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in a house in Torrevieja on Tuesday night, December 22. Guardia Civil have linked her to a criminal gang specialising in robbing drugs from another local illicit operation, according to Informacion. A gun was recovered from a bin close to the property where the body was found in the Los Leandros neighbourhood and officials are awaiting the results of ballistic tests to establish if it was the weapon used in her murder.

-- Advertisement --



This murder comes just days after an Albanian national was assassinated by a hooded gunman in a restaurant in Albir, and while no official links between the two crimes have been established, officials believe they are both gang-related.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Shot Dead In Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.