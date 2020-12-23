Woman crashes car into school bus

A WOMAN, 42, has been charged with a crime against road safety after she crashed into a school bus while four times over the legal alcohol limit in Guadalajara.

-- Advertisement --



Guardia Civil from the Traffic Department reported that the accident took place in the morning on the N-320 road, when the woman’s car crashed into a school bus carrying 45 children to the Torrejon del Rey secondary school.

The children were unharmed in the accident.

When the Guardia Civil officers arrived, they gave the woman a breathalyser test and found her to be four times over the limit and she was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman crashed car into school bus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.