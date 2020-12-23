CHURCH insists it’s not racist after being given the go-ahead to start a ‘whites only’ congregation

The tiny town of Murdock in Minnesota, home to just 280 people, has hit back at claims that it is breeding racism after mayor Craig Kavanagh gave permission for a church that ban all people of colour and only accepts those with “European bloodlines.” Board member Allen Turnage said: ‘We’re not (racist). It’s just simply not true. Just because we respect our own culture, that doesn’t mean we are denigrating someone else’s.’

-- Advertisement --



The proposed Asatru Folk Assembly (AFA) is a pagan religion which has been linked to white supremacy groups by the Southern Poverty Law Centre in the past. Some 50,000 people have signed an online petition to stop the Church.

Local resident Peter Kennedy told NBC News: ‘I think they thought they could fly under the radar in a small town like this, but we’d like to keep the pressure on them. Racism is not welcome here.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “‘Whites Only’ Church Insists It’s Not Racist”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.