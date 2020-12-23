A WHATSAPP widget has been designed to make Christmas video calls easier for the less technical and the elderly. Also a great option for calling the main person in your life, with a single click.

Over the Christmas period Facebook messenger and the Facebook owned WhatsApp will be some on the most used means of video calling family and friends. With the ever increasing restrictions over Christmas due to the COVID pandemic, video calling will be used by many families when they would normally get together in person.

-- Advertisement --



Some though may find the use of this technology a little daunting, as they may not have the mobility or eyesight to easily follow the sequence of presses needed to make a call, or just want an easy life. This is where the widget named, Video Call Widget for WhatsApp may come in handy.

The widget makes it possible to add a “button” on the home screen that can directly video call a specified user in the WhatsApp contacts. The widget was mainly designed to help the elderly but many people may find it useful.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WhatsApp Widget to Make Christmas Video Calls Easy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.