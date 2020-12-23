A Special Cargo Flight Has Landed In Yorkshire Loaded With 80 Tonnes Of Fruit And Vegetables Onboard.

And roll the Dambusters theme- in a scenario that has been called “a mirror image of the Berlin airlift” during the Cold War, our friends the Germans have flown 80 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables from Frankfurt to Yorkshire. The chartered Lufthansa Boeing 777 cargo plane from the airline’s hub touched down on Wednesday, Dec. 23, afternoon at Doncaster-Sheffield airport. Onboard was lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli and citrus fruit destined for Aldi, the Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

An airline spokesperson said the aim was “to help restock sparse UK supermarket shelves just in time for Christmas”. Lufthansa says the flight of fresh produce to Yorkshire could be the first of several over the next few days.

Supermarket Sainsbury’s had warned earlier in the week that if the travel bans on the UK continue saying: “We will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit.” The warning follows a statement from the Food and Drink Federations (FDF) that said fresh food supplies face “serious disruption” over the festive period if nothing is resolved. But FDF boss Ian Wright said that truckers from Europe wouldn’t want to travel to the UK if there is a chance they won’t be able to return for Christmas anyway.

Lufthansa’s airlift took place amid worsening gridlock in Kent after the port of Dover and the Eurotunnel route from Folkestone reopened following a 48-hour closure of the French border to lorries from the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “What Shortages? – Special Cargo Flight Lands In Yorkshire With 80 Tonnes Of Fruit And Vegetables”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, Visit The Euro Weekly News Home Page.