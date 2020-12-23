WATCH: Vigilante neighbours boot squatters out of Barcelona flat

Vigilante neighbours took matters into their hands and scaled an apartment block to boot squatters out of a Barcelona flat.

ANGRY that two young people had ‘taken over a neighbouring property’, a group of residents armed with a ladder climbed over a balcony to get them out.

A video shared on social networks shows five Terrassa neighbours climbing the ladder and storming the flat before dragging one of them out and forcing him down the ladder before he makes a run for it.

The second squatter initially refuses to leave before Mossos d’Esquadra shows up at the scene minutes later to “intervene and avoid public order problems”.


According to Mossos d’Esquadra, this was the pair’s second attempt to occupy the flat.

Hours earlier they tried to get into the property but gave up following pressure from the neighbours.


