Watch: Gas man in Mexico goes viral with hit Christmas song

WATCH: A gas man in Mexico goes viral as he brings a little Christmas cheer with his unique rendition of a hit Christmas song.

Christmas is almost here, although a totally different one to what we’re used to because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to some expected doom and gloom brought on by restrictions and lockdowns.

However, some people remain positive and retain some Christmas spirit, as is with the case of a man, a gas vendor from Mexico, who gave an unannounced carolling session in the streets, captured in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, accompanied by several gas tanks, a man appears on top of his truck – in the back – selling his service in a very Christmas-like mood, as he modified the Christmas carol Sweet Christmas!

The man was recorded singing his heart out: “Gas, gas, gas! Gas, gas, gas! Gas, gas, gas!”

With joy and in the spirit of Christmas, the man sold the gas by singing the classic Christmas carol.

“This gas station attendant passes by my house. And it makes your day. Sing this and several carols, with only the word gas,” wrote the user who shared the clip on Twitter.

As expected this iconic video immediately went viral on digital platforms, triggering multiple reactions that celebrated the emotional moment.

One Twitter user summed up the magic of the Mexican man’s singing: “Imagine being from Switzerland and missing out on these things.”

Another said: “Long live the gas man, he sings better than many who receive Grammys and earn in dollars.”

“I could still hear him about 5 blocks away, what lungs… what attitude, congratulations to that man,” a local user commented.

