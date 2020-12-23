Valencian Police Can’t Wear Masks With Spanish Flag

VALENCIAN police can’t wear masks with the Spanish flag any longer

Police in the Valencian Community will no longer be permitted to wear face masks with the Spanish flag or any other insignia during working hours. Masks with the Spanish flag were delivered to police stations by the Union about two months ago due to a shortage nationwide. From December 23, only masks with the official logo of the Local Police will be allowed.

The representative of the Local Police Union (SPPLB) in the Valencia City Council, Jesús Santos, said he is “surprised” that this is a problem all of a sudden, and that the existing masks are just as safe as the police-issued ones.

“Until now, we hadn’t had any problems with any of these masks. Now it seems that it is a problem that they were union masks. It has surprised us, we do not understand it, because it is a saving for the City Council”, Santos emphasizes.

