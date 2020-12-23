Valencia Ticket Wins €43.7million In Euromillions Draw

VALENCIA ticket wins a cool €43.7million in the Euromillions draw

It’s a very happy Christmas for one lucky punter as they bagged the top prize in the Euromillions draw on Tuesday, December 22 to net a cool €43.7million. The winning ticket was purchased in Spain’s Valencia.

Spain’s newest multi-millionaire isn’t letting the grass grow under his or her feet however, as the ticket has already been validated at the Receiving Office in Sant Pere de Riudebitlles in Barcelona.

It was a fortunate night all round, as two other players, based in Madrid and Barcelona, walk away with almost €50,000 each

