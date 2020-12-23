UK breaks record for Covid cases for second day running

The UK has registered a record high of daily Covid cases for the second day running.

THE number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, 744, is the highest recorded in a single day since April 29, and the 39,237 rise in infections is the largest since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, a previous record of 36,804 new cases was recorded.

On Tuesday, December 22, the government’s SAGE group estimated that the R rate has increased slightly to between 1.1 and 1.3, although they warned that this is based on data over the last few weeks, so will be behind the current situation in the UK.

Since the start of the pandemic in the UK, there have been 2,149,551 infections, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test now stands at 69,051.

This figure soars to 79,349 when all fatalities have Covid-19 on the death certificate.

