Top US Virus Experts Quits Over Holiday Travel Scandal

A TOP virus expert on the United States Covid-19 task force has said she will retire after it emerged she hosted a holiday gathering.
Dr. Deborah Birx cited the criticism she has faced for a Thanksgiving family event in Delaware in her decision to step aside. “This experience has been a bit overwhelming,” she said. “It’s been very difficult on my family.”
The virus expert had reportedly held hopes of securing a White House job under Joe Biden prior to the scandal emerging. A well-respected Aids researcher, she has worked in the US government since Ronald Regan’s Presidency in the 1980s.
On Sunday it emerged that she had travelled from Washington DC to her home on Fenwick Island in Delaware, where she was joined by three generations of her family from two households. She had urged Americans in the days before Thanksgiving to restrict gatherings to “your immediate household”.
While in Delaware, she did an interview with CBS in which she noted that some Americans had “made mistakes” over Thanksgiving by travelling and they “should assume they were infected”.
Dr Birx had insisted she went to the property in Delaware to prepare it for a potential sale, though she admitted having a meal with her extended family during the visit.
