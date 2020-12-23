Three teenagers tortured a man in Benicarló and broadcast it on Instagram

THREE teenagers, who tortured a man for hours in Benicarlo and broadcast it on Instagram, have been arrested for the reportedly financially motivated attack.

Three teenagers, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested on Sunday, December 20, in Benicarló, a municipality in the Valencian Community, for kidnapping and torturing a handcuffed 30-year-old man for hours, beating him with a spanner, while broadcasting it live on the social network Instagram.

The victim was admitted to the General Hospital of Castellón and is said to be in a very serious condition, suffering severe head trauma, as well as broken ribs and a broken vertebra.

The detainees were taken to court on Tuesday, December 22, at the Palace of Justice in Vinaròs, accused of attempted murder and illegal detention.

According to investigators, the victim and the teenagers knew each other and may have shared the same building, with the attack occurring on Sunday in a house within the building on San Isidro street.

Investigators believe the teenagers wanted to get hold of money that the victim had in the bank and in order to obtain this cash, they beat the man bloody and stream it on Instagram.

In the video, which is already in the possession of the police and judicial authorities, the alleged perpetrators threatened to kill the victim who can been seen crying and begging for his life.

It was a viewer of the Instagram live show who alerted the Guardia Civil and recorded the graphic evidence of the tortures and presented it to the officers. From that moment on, the officers began to search for the property in the capital of the Baix Maestrat and ended up intervening in the house at 4 pm on Sunday.

