THOUSANDS of people have been left stranded after a fire was deliberately stranded in a Bosnian migrant camp

A huge fire erupted on Wednesday, December 23 at the Lipa camp in Bornia housing some 1,200 migrants in Bihac, near Bosnia’s Croatian border. Housing in the camp, which was set up in the summer as emergency accommodation due to the coronavirus pandemic, went up in flames when “a small group of former residents” set fire to a tent, and it quickly spread?

-- Advertisement --



“We were all very lucky and obviously very relieved that there are no casualties or injuries,” Peter Van der Auweraert, the International Organisation for Migration (IMO)’s coordinator for the Western Bank and Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Euronews. “But most of the infrastructure now is either destroyed or seriously damaged.”

“I cannot speculate on their motive but it may well be the case that, of course, many people are angry that there are no alternatives for them despite best efforts over the last couple of weeks and days to try to identify alternative accommodation,” he added.

Europe’s human rights commissioner has called conditions in the camp “seriously substandard” in the past due to the lack of electricity and clean, running water.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thousands Stranded After Fire In Bosnian Migrant Camp”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.