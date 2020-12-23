THE Prison and Probation Ombudsman is investigating after a teenage girl dies in custody at women’s prison.

-- Advertisement --



Inmate Annelise Sanderson ages just 18, died at HMP Styal, in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on Tuesday, December 22.

The Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) – which looks into all deaths and complaints in custody – has launched an independent investigation into her death, reports the Manchester Evening News.

A Prison Service spokesperson claims, “HMP Styal prisoner Annelise Sanderson died in custody on 22 December and our condolences are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

Ms Sanderson is quite shockingly the fifth inmate to die at the prison in the last three years.

Styal Prison is also currently being investigated following the death of a baby at the prison in June 2020.

According to reports, neither the woman nor staff was aware she was pregnant until she went into labour on the toilet on June 18, 2020.

She had been given paracetamol after complaining of severe stomach pains over the course of several days but no medical professional recognised the symptoms of her pregnancy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teenage girl dies in custody at women’s prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.