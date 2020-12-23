Suspect Wanted For Fatal Stabbing In Estepona Arrested In UK

SUSPECT wanted for the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Estepona has been arrested in the UK

A British man who was wanted for the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Ulrich Perez in Estepona in the Costa del Sol over an alleged road-rage incident was apprehended in Leeds on Tuesday, December 22. The arrest of the 21-year-old suspect comes after a month-long operation between Spanish and British police.

A Spanish National Police spokesman said on December 23: ‘We can confirm the arrest yesterday of a British man aged 21 in Yorkshire.

‘He has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 19-year-man who was fatally stabbed near a shopping centre in Diana Park close to Estepona.

‘The homicide happened on November 18 around 2.30pm. The fatal stabbing was linked to a road rage argument.

‘Police investigations determined that the victim was about to cross a zebra crossing when he was almost run over by a vehicle whose driver had to brake sharply.

‘The driver initially left the scene but returned moments after and got out of his car and stabbed the pedestrian in the heart without warning, ending his life virtually instantly before speeding off.

The white Mercedes driven by the attacker was seized by police on November 23 just before a tow truck loaded it into a container to be transferred out of Spain.

The Spanish National Police in Malaga said in a statement: ‘The British authorities have confirmed the suspect was held on Tuesday afternoon when he was driving on the A58 near Leeds.

‘He was taken into police custody so the extradition process can begin.

‘The detainee has a police record for drugs crimes and is known to police in the area where he lived in the UK where he had a reputation as a problematic and aggressive man.’

