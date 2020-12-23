Sunderland FC fans raise over £25,000 for Community Soup Kitchen

SUNDERLAND FC fans, thanks to Roker Report, have banded together to raise over £25,000 (€27,635) for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

Sunderland Football Club fansite, Roker Report, is making a huge difference for people in the community by using their popularity to raise money to provide help for local people who are in need of it.

This is the second year that the group has launched a fundraising campaign for the soup kitchen when last Christmas they set out to raise £1000 (€1,105) for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen but ended up raising an incredible £19,000 (€21,010).

The team at Roker Report said: “You can be certain that your donation, no matter how large or small, will be put to good use to provide help for local people who are in need of it,” thanking supporters of the Soup Kitchen fundraising “for spreading the important message and for making generous donations.”

Sky Sports Premier League presenter David Jones said: “Absolutely brilliant, great effort guys” before sharing a humoursly sarcastic tweet about football fans supposedly bad image, saying: “Despicable football fans at it again … raising money so those in need get looked after this Christmas. Shocking.”

Despicable football fans at it again … raising money so those in need get looked after this Christmas. Shocking. https://t.co/AxhkJjZT8F — DAVID JONES (@DavidJonesSky) December 22, 2020

