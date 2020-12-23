Student Suffers Covid-Related Heart Failure After Beating The Virus

HEALTHY young student suffers Covid-related heart failure two weeks after beating the virus

Twenty-year-old student Maddie Neville believed she has overcome “mild symptoms” of coronavirus when she visited her family for Thanksgiving.

“All I had was a dry cough, and lost my taste and smell. It was super mild. No fever at all. I really didn’t feel that bad,” she told the Philly Inquirer.

Maddie tested negative for Covid before being rushed to hospital in Philadelphia with intense chest pain just two weeks later.

“I woke up and there were 16 doctors and nurses standing around me screaming,” she told the outlet. Maddie later learned that she had suffered from congestive heart failure caused by coronavirus and was lucky to be alive, and now faces a long road to recovery

“I’m a 20-year-old who still needs help in the shower and my mom has to brush my hair,” she said.

“This could be something I live with for a long time. It’s too early to tell if I’m going to have a lifelong issue with this. So it’s definitely scary.”

