START-UP firm’s Zoom alternative sees app plug-ins and customisable options with low bandwidth.

Abhishek Kankani, Kushagra Vaish, and Palash Golecha the founders of Dyte, originally started out in coding and hacking events before starting jobs at big companies such as Paypal. Although they had always wanted to work together on a start-up.

With the change to homeworking and increased video calling with the global pandemic, the friends decided to jump in and create an alternative to Zoom and other market leaders, that would give users some unique features. Zoom alone has increased its user base 30 times over since the start of the pandemic.

Abhishek said, “We feel that video calls need to be more than what they are right now” and expplained that Dyte uses a plug-in approach and said “For example, if you need to have a sprint planning meeting, you can just add a Trello instance to the call and everyone can add their tasks to it right away. This makes such calls more productive. We’re also a purely Indian replacement to video platforms like Zoom.”

Dyte is a Y Combinator start-up, and joins the ranks of companies like Airbnb and Dropbox that the company helped get started.

