SPANISH universities call for face-to-face exams in the first semester after Christmas

The Department of Universities, led by Rogelio Velasco, has urged the government to allow face-to-face exams to go ahead in the first semester of the New year, even if restrictive measures are employed after Christmas. The department has argued that virtual tests “damage confidence” in higher education students and that proper safety measures could be adhered to.

The department proposes that “the holding of face-to-face evaluation tests be allowed, with all the special preventive public health measures that may be necessary.” Velasco added that “non-face-to-face evaluation formats in many cases involve greater stress, make it difficult to correctly identify students and guarantee isolation during the test, and are much more sensitive to incidents and technical and connectivity interferences”.

In his defence of face-to-face exams, he adds that “the absolute generalization of non-face-to-face tests has provoked criticism that damages confidence in university institutions and detracts from the great effort made to guarantee the quality of teaching and the evaluation of students’ learning”.

