Spain To Receive Weekly Pfizer Vaccine

SPAIN to receive weekly batches of Pfizer vaccine to keep up with demand

The Spanish government has announced that, following the initial roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, December 27, Spain will continue to receive weekly doses of the vaccine to keep up with demand.

Autonomous communities revealed on Wednesday, December 23, after a meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council, that larger batches of the jab will be sent weekly to ensure that priority groups, such as residents and staff at nursing homes, receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

Vice President of Madrid, Ignacio Aguando, specified that new shipments will be arriving every Monday, with 30,000 vaccines expected to be administered in Spain’s Valencia region on Sunday alone.

At a press conference on Friday morning, December 18, Spain’s Minister of Health Salvador Illa confirmed that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines would arrive in Spain on Boxing Day and inoculations would begin the following day, December 27, throughout the country.

