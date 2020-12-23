NEW South African Covid strain found in the UK

In a Christmas week like no other, a new “highly concerning and infectious” variant of Covid, said to originate from South Africa, has been discovered in the UK. According to a statement from Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday, December 23, the new strain was detected in two passengers returning from South Africa, and anyone else who has been in South Africa in the last two weeks should self-quarantine immediately.

-- Advertisement --



Addressing the nation, Mr Hancock said: “Of course the fight against the virus is a global effort and we are constantly vigilant in looking around the world and as part of our surveillance… we have detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK.

“Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa in the last few weeks.”

“This new variant is highly concerning as it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant which is in the UK.

“We are quarantining cases and close contacts of cases in the UK.

“Second, we’re placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa.

“And thirdly and most importantly, anyone from the UK who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight and anyone who is a close contact of anyone who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight must quarantine immediately.”

It comes as the Health Minister announced that millions more Brits face tough Tier 4 lockdown restrictions on Boxing Day in an attempt to curb the spread of the new Covid-19 variants.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “South African Covid Strain Found In UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.