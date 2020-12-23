Solidarity in La Nucia

LA NUCIA town hall publicly thanked the local population for their donations to La Nucia’s Programa de Alimentos (Food Programme).

The latest came from Giving4Giving, Juan Serranco, Cafeteria Piscina Climatizada and family, as well as the El Bressol Infants School parents’ association and anonymous donors.

“Donations are still arriving, demonstrating the social commitment of La Nucia’s associations, local businesses and families during this Covid-19 crisis,” a town hall statement said.

“That is especially noticeable at the present time when they have ensured that Christmas came to all La Nucia homes.”

The town hall went on to say that the coronavirus crisis had increased demands on La Nucia’s existing Food Programme and they were receiving more enquiries about the service.

Anybody wishing to donate to the Food Programme should contact the Social Welfare department, which runs the service located in the El Calvari Social Centre on 96689 70 70.

