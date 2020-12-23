Sikh Charity Delivers Almost 1,000 Free Meals to Stranded Lorry Drivers in Kent.

Desperate lorry drivers stranded in makeshift camps at Kent’s Manston airport have been handed hot meals by a Sikh charity. Volunteers from the Gravesend Gurdwara rallied to make 500 chickpea curries and 300 mushroom and pasta dishes in just under three hours for the hungry waiting drivers. The Langar kitchen cooks have been working with Sikh humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid to deliver the hot food to hungry waiting drivers.

Ravinder Singh, the founder of Khalsa Aid, said: “We offered the police our assistance in water, food, snacks and this morning they asked for 800 hot meals for the drivers who are stranded. There is a big shortage of food supplies for their suppliers, so they asked us for help and we are very happy to do so.”

Speaking as he loaded up their van, Mr Singh said Khalsa Aid are working with a local Sikh temple in Kent who provided “pasta and freshly cooked curry”, which will be distributed with the Highways Agency.

“The council should step it up… they need to provide at least two or three meals a day. If they need help they should reach out to organisations like us who would be more than happy to do so. I think it just shows the spirit of Christmas. No matter what faith you are, these guys are trying to get home to their families. We might be a Sikh organisation, but we are still human beings. This is the best of British, we just get on with it and help those who need it.”

A joint Government/Kent Resilience Forum statement said: “Food, toilets and water are available for hauliers along the M20 and at Manston, with more food trucks expected to arrive at Manston shortly. “There are more than adequate health and welfare provisions available, with nearly 150 toilets and urinals at Manston and portable toilets every 1km on the M20 between junctions 10a and 11. Seventy additional toilets will arrive at Manston tomorrow morning.”

