SEX AND THE CITY Coming Back To HBO But Without Kim Cattrall, who has refused to revive her role as Samantha

Running for six seasons on the HBO network, ‘Sex And The City’ won eight Golden Globes, seven Emmys, and regularly appears in ‘best ever TV show’ lists in Entertainment Weekly and TIME magazine, and now, Page Six has revealed, from a ‘well-placed industry insider’, that HBO Max is planning to launch a new limited series of their iconic hit show, with ‘all the original stars’, except Kim Cattrall.

The original cast of Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, have reportedly all agreed to revive their roles of the romantically-challenged, fashion-loving New York women, but Kim Cattrall who played sex-kitten, PR agent, Samantha, has declined to take part.

The show left TV screens in 2004, with two less successful movies following, and rumours have always abounded of a rift between Cattrall and Parker, which reportedly led to the cancelling of a proposed third movie in 2017.

