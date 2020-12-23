ODETTE SAN MIGUEL, who is aged seven and lives in Edinburgh, has stolen Scottish hearts with her story of a magic but homeless rabbit.

Originally from Benissa, Odette’s story is raising funds for the Crisis Scotland charity, the Marina Alta Spanish media reported.

-- Advertisement --



In an interview with the Evening News, the seven-year old explained that each day on her way to school she sees the same homeless person: “It makes me so sad,” she said.

Wanting to help, she decided to write and illustrate the adventures of Joey the Rabbit and his dinosaur friend Sam who go off on an incredible Christmas journey and eventually find a home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven-year-old with a social conscience.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.