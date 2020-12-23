Scotland’s First Minister ‘Kicking Herself’ After Breaking Her Own Coronavirus Rules.

NICOLA Sturgeon broke her own Covid law by chatting to pensioners in a pub without wearing a face mask. The First Minister has since apologised over the embarrassing blunder she committed at a funeral wake.

Ms Sturgeon — who repeated rules on covering up during a parliamentary speech today — said of her gaffe in Edinburgh: “This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry.” The First Minister admitted she was “kicking herself” and said she was “in the wrong” and had no excuses after breaching her own Covid rules. She said: “Last Friday while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry. I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses.

Prof Jason Leitch, the Scottish government’s national clinical director, said he spoke to Ms Sturgeon last night and she was “absolutely furious with herself”. He said she was leaving the funeral when some ladies called her back over and so the first minister “inadvertently forgot to put her face covering back on”.

