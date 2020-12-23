Scandal as Over 70 West Point Cadets Accused of Cheating

SCANDAL as over 70 West Point cadets are accused of cheating on an exam.

In an Army scandal the likes of which have not been seen since the 70’s, over 70 cadets at the West Point U.S. Military Academy were suspected of cheating on an exam. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the maths exam had been delivered online.

The academy has as its code “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.” Nearly 60 cadets admitted the offence and various punishments have been handed out, including probation and hearings to decide if cadets will have to leave the academy.

West Point law professor, Tim Bakken, labelled the cheating as a threat to national security and said, “There’s no excuse for cheating when the fundamental code for cadets is that they should not lie, cheat or steal,”

“Therefore when the military tries to downplay effects of cheating at the academy, we’re really downplaying the effects on the military as a whole. We rely on the military to tell us honestly when we should fight wars, and when we can win them.”

