Santander’s PagoFX money transfer service now available in Spain

SANTANDER’S low-cost international money transfer service, PagoFX, is now available in Spain as the brand continues to invest in money transfer services.

As the service is open to Spanish residents no matter who they bank with, anyone will have access to PagoFX’s fast and secure international payments.

PagoFX is a part of PagoNxt, a new autonomous business created by Banco Santander to bring together its most disruptive payments businesses to compete with global digital payments platforms.

The service, launched in the UK and Belgium earlier this year, allows residents in Spain with any debit or credit card issued by any bank or financial entity to seamlessly and quickly send money abroad via their smartphone, with funds arriving in a matter of minutes in many cases and customer service support via in-app chat, web and e-mail.

Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, PagoFX is helping Spanish residents with a no-fee programme, which lets all users to send up to €1,000 in different transactions at no fee until February 28, 2021, and higher amounts at a low cost.

Spanish residents can sign up for an account once they’ve downloaded the app. In minutes, after a quick verification process, they can send their first international money transfer to any of the 50 available countries, including the euro zone, several Latin American countries, the UK, the US and others. The number of countries and currencies will continue to grow.

Cedric Menager, CEO at PagoFX, says: “We have been looking forward to launching PagoFX in Spain since we started the project. In Spain, there are many people who often send money to family and friends from other countries. Now they will have it easier than ever with PagoFX thanks to the speed, security, transparency and low cost. Our vision is to be the world’s most trusted and loved way to send money abroad and we want all our customers to feel confident about sending money overseas.”

