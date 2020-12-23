Reducing flood risk in Calpe

CALPE mayor Ana Sala and Manuel Alcalde, president of the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ), recently signed a collaboration agreement.

The CHJ, which is responsible for the area’s waterways, and the town hall will work together to solve the problem of flooding in the area adjoining Calpe’s Salinas salt beds.

The area, officially classed as wetlands, is municipal property but the CHJ will draw up plans to create a 10-hectare area to prevent flooding while guaranteeing protection for the Salinas and their environment.

